The city of Pacifica has earned recognition as a 2019 Tree City USA because of its work at effective urban forest management, city officials announced.
Pacifica received the recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation, which sponsors the award along with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
To receive the award, the city had to meet four program requirements, which were creating a tree board or department, establishing a tree-care ordinance, having an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per person and having an Arbor Day proclamation and observance.
