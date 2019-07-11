Both lanes of Pacific Avenue between South Delaware Street and Hillsdale Boulevard will be closed starting July 15 for up to seven weeks to complete gas line work that Pacific Gas and Electric started in October.
Access to the Hillsdale train station and sidewalks will remain open during this temporary street closure. In addition, PG&E will also close a single lane of traffic, as needed, between 25th and 28th avenues to complete its work during the project timeline.
Call (650) 598-7416 or (800) 743-5000 or visit PGE.com/Gas for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.