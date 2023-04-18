A Foster City man accused of animal cruelty against two Siberian huskies in a Taco Bell parking lot pleaded no contest to one count felony animal abuse, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Chris Hackett, 26, was arrested for incidents that occurred last year on July 30 and Dec. 12. Hackett was caught on security cameras dragging and punching a husky he owned July 30 in the parking lot at 1131 Triton Drive. A witness said they saw Hackett dump a dish of water over its head and punched the dog in the face until the dog ran under his car to avoid Hackett’s abuse. He then was accused of punching, kicking and holding another husky by its throat Dec. 12 at the same Taco Bell, the DA’s Office said.
