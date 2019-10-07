Repaving work on Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay is underway and will finish at about 5 a.m. Thursday. The work is to be done in four 10-hour overnight shifts, Caltrans said.
The work is taking place on Highway 1 between Grandview Boulevard and Frenchmans Creek Road in Half Moon Bay, about two-thirds of a mile.
The work will be done from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. over four consecutive rnights. There will be one-way traffic control while the closures are in effect; no detours will be in place, but motorists should expect delays driving through Half Moon Bay.
