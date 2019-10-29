About 13,000 addresses in San Mateo County mainly west of Interstate 280 were expected to see power shut off at 10 p.m. Tuesday night for windy conditions that could spark fires from energized power lines.
Those windy conditions were expected to subside mid-day Wednesday and Pacific Gas and Electric was expected to begin turning on power soon after once lines are checked. County emergency officials, however, said that the windy conditions are supposed to last until just 7 a.m.
About 400,000 in the state who had their power cuts off over the weekend did not see their power restored in time for these windy conditions, according to PG&E. The total number of addresses to see their power shut off because of this latest wind is 597,000. This is the fourth power shutoff in recent weeks with an aim to prevent fires from energized lines in windy and dry conditions.
