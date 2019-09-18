Attempting to quell the swelling fears among undocumented members of the school community, South San Francisco school district officials promised to disregard the immigration status of students.
The South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees passed a resolution Thursday, Sept. 12, declaring a commitment to protecting students potentially threatened by tightened federal immigration policy.
Board President John Baker said the position stems from the sole interest of district officials to educate students, regardless of their background or family’s documentation.
“What we hope to do by this is reassure our families that our only job is to educate,” he said. “Not to promote any level of government immigration policy.”
Baker said officials were encouraged to pass the resolution, which mirrors similar actions taken by other local school districts, in the wake of President Donald Trump cracking down on immigration.
For her part, district Superintendent Shawnterra Moore said the district has never collected immigration information about students but officials felt the need to publicly address the issue in recognition of heightened concerns shared by the school community.
“Education, especially public education, is the cornerstone of our democracy and the gateway to a brighter future,” she said, in a prepared statement. “Our district is committed to fostering an environment where all students can excel, regardless of race, color, creed, class or national origin.”
Beyond a disinterest in collecting sensitive information from students, the resolution committed the district to refraining from voluntarily sharing the information with federal agencies.
While Baker said he is proud to pass the resolution, he noted the depth of the anxiety circulating among the school community regarding immigration fears.
Concerns are so significant among some undocumented families, Baker said certain students qualified for free or reduced-cost meals are electing to not sign up for the programs which are federally funded. Students commonly avoid the programs out of fear for sharing sensitive information with the federal government which could use it for observation or enforcement, Baker said.
Recognizing the difficulties presented for students to learn while hungry, Baker said meals are still provided to the students regardless of whether they register for assistance.
But providing the meals without adequate student registration precludes the district from seeking federal subsidies to backfill the cost of operating the program, resulting in a sunk cost for the district.
Baker suspected the district’s meal program operates at a deficit between $50,000 and $60,000 annually. And while individual school sites are often asked to pay down the debt, Baker said that money could otherwise be directed to other educational or support services.
Beyond the district’s financial toll, Baker noted there is an emotional impact for students who are feeling stressed or threatened by the spotlight on immigration policy.
He said counseling services are offered at campuses, but often the programs are often oversubscribed and insufficient to meet the rising demand among students who may be feeling overwhelmed.
“We don’t have the services that these kids needs, at least not at the level that they need them,” he said. “It’s tough for our low-income families in the Bay Area normally. And if you are low-income and worried about your immigration status, it’s extra tough.”
Baker also noted the limitations of the resolution, suggesting that while the district is committed to protecting its students, officials must adhere to court subpoenas seeking information about students.
“We are not going to volunteer personal information about our families,” he said.
To that end, he said such information is insignificant to officials who are only committed to assuring each student reaches their fullest potential while in South San Francisco schools.
“We don’t care about where a student comes from, or their status,” he said. “Our job is to educate the kids we have.”
The school district gets paid whether a child is in our country illegally or not. It is not a surprise that the big reason there are so many illegals in our schools is because they are customers of these school districts. You can thank the reversal of prop 187 for that. It is a joke to think this district is doing it out of the kindness of the heart. It is the taxpayer that pays for it, not the school district, they are the ones making money off of it.
