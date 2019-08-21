A 19-year-old Emeryville teen who pleaded no contest to elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon in June for assaulting a senior and two teens in November was sentenced to one year in county jail Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $205,000 bail since the Nov. 5 incident in which he hit three women with a loaded, semi-automatic Glock handgun, Elijah Wallace received no credit for time served, according to prosecutors.
At around 4:15 p.m. Nov. 5, Wallace was seen urinating in a bush near the Woodlake Condominiums at 900 Peninsula Ave. by a group of women. When a 70-year-old woman approached him asking him to stop, he is said to have hit her in the head with the gun, knocking her to the ground. When she got back on her feet, he pistol-whipped her again, lacerating her left ear and her face below her eye, before running away with his 17-year-old girlfriend, according to prosecutors.
At around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the Burlingame Caltrain station after Wallace pistol-whipped an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old with whom he had argued. Police were able to arrest him at the station and found the loaded gun with its serial number rubbed off in his girlfriend’s backpack, according to prosecutors.
Wallace previously pleaded not guilty to felony physical elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm, among other charges, when he first appeared in court to face charges, according to prosecutors.
Wallace’s defense attorney Seth Morris could not be immediately reached for comment.
