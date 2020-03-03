San Carlos resident Brent Reed Bickel, 36, has been sentenced to one year in county jail and three years probation after prosecutors said he screamed profanities and spit in a city worker’s face before punching him when the worker tried to intervene because Bickel yelled at a woman at the city dog park on Elm Street.
Bickel, who pleaded no contest Friday to the felonies of violently obstructing an officer and causing serious injury to an officer, is also supposed to stay away from the dog park.
Defense attorney Michael Hroziencik said Bickel has struggled with drugs and alcohol for quite some time.
“He was coming down off of drugs at the time,” Hroziencik said.
“There was a reason,” the attorney added. “It’s not a justification.”
Hroziencik said Bickel hopes to enter into a drug and alcohol program and that the sentence allows him to do so.
“We thought it was a fair disposition,” the attorney said of the case.
Prosecutors said the city contract employee for San Carlos was closing the dog park Dec. 17 when he saw Bickel kick his dog, prosecutors said.
When a woman also saw the kick and told Bickel not to do that, he screamed profanely at the woman, prosecutors said. The city worker tried to intervene and Bickel attacked him, prosecutors said.
Four deputies responded and started to arrest Bickel, who punched one deputy in the face and wrestled the other officers, prosecutors said.
Bickel later said he was just mad at his mother for not closing the gate to the park and he put his leg up to keep the dog in the enclosure, according to prosecutors.
Bickel was serving a 16-month sentence for felony vandalism and indecent exposure at the Belmont library in 2018 when he attacked another jail inmate and hit him in the head until a correctional officer intervened, prosecutors said.
