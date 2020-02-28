Cassandra Duffield Mudge, 25, was sentenced Thursday to one year in county jail and three years probation for felony commercial burglary in an Oct. 23, 2019, incident at the Lucky’s Store on Old County Road in San Carlos.
Pacifica resident Mudge was stealing merchandise when an employee saw the theft, tried to recover the merchandise and Mudge fought the employee, prosecutors said.
Police were called and found Mudge walking nearby with stolen food from Lucky’s, prosecutors said.
