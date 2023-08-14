San Jose police reports at least one person is dead after a fatal collision involving a single vehicle and a parked car early Sunday morning.
San Jose Police Department officers were on scene of the crash at the intersection of Story Road and Moraes Court, where an adult driver was pronounced dead at around 5 a.m. Sunday, police said.
