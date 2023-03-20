One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence, three were arrested for outstanding warrants and 22 were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed during an overnight checkpoint in Millbrae Friday, police said.
The checkpoint took place on the 00-100 blocks of El Camino Real, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, and continuing until 2 a.m. Saturday. It was conducted by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies.
In addition to the previously mentioned actions, nine drivers were cited because they didn’t have their driver’s licenses with them and one vehicle was towed, the sheriff’s office said.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the sheriff’s office.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
