A 24-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of catalytic converter theft early Monday morning, San Bruno police said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Cherry Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. after a resident noticed a vehicle double-parked and said it appeared that power tools were being used underneath another vehicle at the curb.
Officers located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which led officers and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit into Oakland, where the vehicle abruptly stopped and multiple suspects fled on foot. One, described as a 24-year-old transient man from Oakland, was apprehended.
Officers determined power tools had been used to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
The suspect was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on numerous theft-related charges.
Detectives have “substantial evidence” as they work to identify the other suspects, police said.
Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.