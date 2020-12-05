It’s showtime for plans to rebuild a former movie theater at the southern border of South San Francisco in a new apartment community, following officials universally approving the sweeping residential development.
The South San Francisco City Council unanimously approved during a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, to allow the redevelopment of the old Century Plaza 10 theater at 410 Noor Ave. into an apartment complex featuring 338 units.
Councilmembers enthusiastically endorsed the development proposal targeting roughly 5 acres at the intersection of Huntington Avenue, only a short distance from the Shops at Tanforan and San Bruno BART station.
“The timing is good. The location is excellent. It’s got everything going for it as a perfect project in my eyes,” said Mayor Rich Garbarino.
Councilwoman Karyl Matsumoto also heaped praise on the project.
“You couldn’t ask for more. It meets everything we as a city strive for,” said Matsumoto, who called the project a model example of transit-oriented development.
Plans call for spreading apartments spanning in size from studios to two-bedroom units into three buildings ranging from three stories to five stories. Ten percent of the units will be set aside at affordable rates, and the project will include 466 parking spaces in an underground garage.
Beyond the housing units, the development will include a community garden, gym and community gathering room. Developer SyRes properties anticipated the project could be finished in roughly three years.
To make way for the development, councilmembers overruled a previous rejection by the City/County Associations of Government’s Airport Land Use Committee. The committee with jurisdiction over development proposals near San Francisco International Airport determined noise levels from flights overhead would be too loud for suitable nearby living standards.
The committee’s decision absolves its parent agency from any potential liability, and South San Francisco officials enjoy a similar protection. Ultimately, the property owner will be obligated to address potential noise issues.
The developer downplayed any such concerns though, expressing confidence that modern construction technology will help mitigate any potential overhead noise issues. Additionally, city officials noted that the airport committee could soon be amending its sound policy and the development site may fall outside the boundaries of the noise sensitivity zone.
Matsumoto raised some reservations that overruling the committee could set a tricky precedent for future developments. But ultimately those concerns proved secondary to the benefits offered by development of new housing at a site which has laid vacant for nearly a decade.
For his part, Vice Mayor Mark Addiego also admired the proposal.
“This is a great, great reuse of the property and hopefully it bodes well for a whole new neighborhood in South San Francisco,” he said.
Councilman Mark Nagales agreed.
“This is a long time coming. The location where it is — close to the BART station, close to the El Camino Real corridor — affordable housing units, I think it is a win-win for the city,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to this.”
Garbarino also shared his anticipation for the redevelopment.
“Let’s get this project rolling,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.