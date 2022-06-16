An object found in San Bruno Thursday afternoon that was suspected of being an old, military ordnance has been safely removed by the San Bruno Police Department’s explosive ordnance team early Thursday evening.
As of 7 p.m., the area around Bayhill Drive and Traeger Avenue is now secure, according to police, and all streets have been reopened to traffic.
There is no longer a threat to public safety.
There are no further details.
