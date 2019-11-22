Shouts, stretchers and cots filled the cavernous space of the San Mateo County Event Center’s Exposition Hall Thursday during an exercise aimed at practicing emergency response and sheltering during a catastrophic flood.
Acting in response to an imagined scenario in which the Foster City levee fails during heavy rains, dozens of first responders, San Mateo County health officials and volunteers from agencies across the county attended to individuals acting as residents displaced by flash floods. Placing people with signs of severe health conditions on stretchers, assisting those experiencing psychological distress and ensuring accurate updates on the emergency incident were distributed to the public were among the tasks local officials and volunteers practiced at the Event Center Thursday.
Travis Kusman, director of Emergency Medical Services for San Mateo County Health, said Thursday’s exercise offered a rare opportunity for first responders and those expected to care for residents affected by an emergency to test how efficiently and effectively they can establish a shelter capable of receiving evacuees. Charged with assisting those who come to a shelter in an emergency with medical, pharmaceutical and behavioral health services, county health officials would also monitor for disease outbreaks and food safety in the shelter, he said.
Because parts of San Mateo County experienced public safety power shutoffs in recent weeks and neighboring counties experienced both power outages and major wildfires, the Thursday exercise felt timely for Kusman, who knows these disasters can always strike closer to home.
“That’s really the purpose of today is to test local ... response between the city and the county in coming together to meet the needs of folks who need to be sheltered in an emergency,” he said. “We need to be able to potentially take care of folks who don’t otherwise have the ability to get power in an alternative setting.”
Bill Euchner, battalion chief for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to practice establishing a shelter within the county, adding he could recall an incident in which severe flooding in Belmont, Redwood City and South San Francisco spurred officials to set up a shelter at the College of San Mateo some five years ago.
He said exercises like Thursday’s afford officials a chance to refine small details in thorough emergency plans — such as how close to the restroom cots should be placed — and improve their strategies for a real emergency. Euchner acknowledged bringing an array of first responders and community volunteers together for a large-scale exercises is a feat in and of itself, and emphasized the importance of simply meeting others who will be involved in a real emergency, which he noted can expedite emergency response and the delivery of services to those in need.
New challenges
By introducing new challenges, such as a small outbreak of low-grade fevers, to the mock shelter established at the Event Center, Thursday’s exercise is expected to help hone volunteers’ responses and help develop awareness of the fast-paced, dynamic environment that can take shape in an emergency shelter, said Euchner.
“There’s 100 ways to do it but … a lot of times we learn new stuff because we improvise and find new ways, better techniques to do things,” he said.
Euchner also emphasized the importance of officials’ ability to navigate the County Health Department Operations Center, which is usually a separate facility set up in response to a countywide emergency and also in support of emergency shelters. By wearing vests of different colors, officials can show whether they are focused on coordinating operations and logistics, planning for the future of the shelter or monitoring finances.
As a coordinator for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s emergency services bureau, Dan Bennett leads a team of county staff and volunteers operating a multi-incident gateway unit, or an emergency communications vehicle, owned by the state Office of Emergency Services. Capable of providing internet and satellite cell service in just about any location, the truck can provide WiFi used by both first responders and those affected by disasters who are trying to communicate with family and friends, said Bennett.
The vehicle is equipped with batteries, a generator and a light tower that also provides a power source, meaning the vehicle can run for days on its own, he said. Because the truck is a regional asset operated by the Sheriff’s Office, Bennett said his team is dispatched to emergencies in other counties some six times a year to assist with events like the Ridgecrest earthquakes in July.
“You can never tell where the disaster is going to be,” he said. “So we’re trying to make sure that ... the vehicle is ready to go it’s equipped, it’s staffed and the equipment is operational so no matter where we go we can hopefully meet the need for that agency or the state.”
Bringing agencies together
As an emergency manager for County Health, Shruti Dhapodkar has been focused on planning several aspects of Thursday’s exercise for months. She said the exercise helped county health officials and other health care providers, such as nursing homes and dialysis facilities, hone their communication during an emergency.
Dhapodkar acknowledged a large portion of the effort to plan the exercise was bringing together agencies like the FBI, the American Red Cross, police and fire departments across the county, city officials, community emergency response teams and organizations like the Peninsula Humane Society, among others. Though each entity has an emergency response protocol, Dhapodkar said Thursday’s exercise gave members of those groups a chance to practice a collective response to a more widespread disaster.
“We ensure that it’s a very holistic approach,” she said. “What matters in an incident is knowing I can trust you.”
In light of recent wildfires and public safety power shutoffs, Carlos Morales, director of County Health’s Correctional Health Services Division, was grateful to have even a simulated opportunity to prepare for an actual emergency. Acknowledging residents or county employees may face any number of challenges in a real emergency, Morales emphasized the importance of every level of preparation they can get.
“I think now there’s more urgency because everybody knows this could be real,” he said. “It really doesn’t get real until it’s actually real.”
