Scoping other locations where buybacks for recycled glass and plastic bottles can be processed and establishing specific days and times when residents can redeem California Redemption Value bottles and cans at the Shoreway Environmental Center in San Carlos are among the ideas those operating the center are set to explore further after city officials on RethinkWaste’s board met last week.
Officials opted to close the Shoreway Buyback Center in mid-August after rePlanet recycling unexpectedly closed its 284 locations across the state, sending hundreds more customers to the San Carlos facility and creating waits of up to two hours on Shoreway Road just north of the Holly Street and Highway 101 interchange, explained Joe La Mariana, executive director of RethinkWaste.
Though the Shoreway Buyback Center redeemed 755 tons of material in 2018 and was a meaningful source of income for some, La Mariana noted it represents a small fraction of the total materials received on site, which reached 472,716 tons in 2018, according to a staff report.
Though the free drop-off services currently offered at the site are still in place, La Mariana confirmed the buyback center will remain closed as officials continue to scope next steps. He said RethinkWaste staff will be studying the ideas generated at the board’s Sept. 26 meeting in preparation for another informational review at its Nov. 21 meeting. He said strategies suggested by board members included setting up alternate buyback sites in the Peninsula, establishing specific times or appointments when those hoping to redeem bottle and cans can come to the site and coordinating with existing shred and e-waste drop-off events.
But for La Mariana, any solution officials weigh should address the traffic congestion officials observed between Aug. 5, when rePlanet recycling announced it was going bankrupt and closed all of its facilities, and Aug. 16, when the Shoreway facility closed its buyback center. With 800 to 900 trips a day logged by the Recology and South Bay Recycling trucks that deliver and collect materials from the site, La Mariana emphasized the importance of ensuring the backups causing frustration and even road rage in some instances are curbed.
“I want this to have a great resolution … that works for the people that are affected [and] that accommodates the unique characteristics of our site,” he said. “We can have a lot of ideas, and some are better than others, but it really does have to be viable.”
La Mariana said board members and customers alike have expressed frustration that the state continues to collect California Redemption Value, or CRV, for eligible bottles and cans when there are fewer and fewer locations where those materials can be redeemed. In talks with officials at CalRecycle, the agency that manages the CRV program, La Mariana has learned they are working on long-term strategies to address the problem but are not expecting any imminent solutions.
Though La Mariana acknowledged the two-week influx of visitors to the site in August affected the routes waste-related trucks and those vehicles used by the facility’s neighbor, Lyngso Garden Materials, he noted the uptick also presented challenges for those working at the facility. In the 10 days the buyback facility experienced high volumes, he said South Bay Recycling had to temporarily reassign its employees to be able to meet demand. La Mariana estimated it would cost an additional $1.1 million annually to staff the buyback facility at the transaction levels recorded in early August, and said additional staff wouldn’t even completely solve the traffic issue.
But La Mariana was emphatic in stating there would not be a need to reduce staffing levels at the site even if officials opt not to reactivate the buyback service, noting those employees can be re-assigned to other parts of South Bay Recycling’s operation to meet its increasing production goals.
La Mariana also noted a 90-day certification process for buyback facilities as ways to secure sites that could be considered as new buyback sites was among the challenges officials might encounter as they study alternatives. He added one idea raised by board members to reroute drivers on the site would likely be challenging to implement since it’s not good operational practice to mix large vehicles with smaller cars on the site.
Though La Mariana acknowledged officials and staff affiliated with the Shoreway Environmental Center are focused on finding a path forward for their facility, he noted it’s incumbent upon state officials to ensure the program is sustainable in the long term.
“Ultimately, it’s their program,” he said. “I really think it’s incumbent on them to come up with a long-term structural change to the program.”
The Blue Line Transfer Station at 500 E. Jamie Court in South San Francisco, J&D Recycling at 1015 N. Amphlett Blvd. in San Mateo and ZARC International at 26 S. Linden Ave. in South San Francisco are accepting CRV cans and bottles for cash at their facilities. Call Blue Line Transfer Station at 589-4020, J&D Recycling at (510) 472-3068 and ZARC International at (415) 215-8059. Visit recyclestuff.org for more information on locations where California redemption value containers can be redeemed.
