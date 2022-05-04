San Mateo County elected officials and abortion rights advocates have come out in strong support of strengthening local access after news broke Monday of the potential end to landmark U.S. Supreme Court rulings that protected a person’s right to end a pregnancy within 24 weeks of conception.
Chief Justice John Roberts authenticated a leaked draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito that argued in favor of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. The document, labeled as a first draft and leaked to Politico, declared that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that determined abortion access was a right, must be overruled given that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”
“We’ve been preparing, but seeing it written in that way just really solidified our absolute worst fears,” Dianna Zamora-Marroquin, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, said. “This is a call to all of those people that there is no time like the present to become engaged.”
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, an affiliate of the health care giant providing medical care to more than 220,000 patients from the Bay Area to Northern Nevada, has been expanding its services in preparation for the looming decision, Zamora-Marroquin said. It has increased the size of its health centers, boosted capacity in its provider trainings and expanded lab testing capacity and the types of services they provide to patients.
Despite that work, Zamora-Marroquin said Monday’s news still came as a shock and calls into question the future of reproductive health for millions of people who will reside in states where access becomes greatly limited or banned altogether.
“Reproductive health care ties into many social justice issues and when you take away that, you take away someone’s ability to have autonomy over their own lives,” Zamora-Marroquin said.
Planned Parenthood Northern California, which connects 20 counties from San Francisco to the Oregon border, is also gearing up for a massive surge of out-of-state patients, the organization’s CEO Gilda Gonzales said in an emailed statement.
Gonzales said the increase could be 3,000% the demand currently being placed on health centers across the state, which could cause greater burdens for locals. In California, an abortion can be done for any reason until around 24 weeks into the pregnancy and later only if medically necessary or the pregnant person’s life is threatened.
While services can be bolstered to cater to those who need it, Gonzales noted that the issue becomes one of socioeconomics given that many low-income patients will not have the means to travel potentially across multiple states to get the care they need.
“The tragedy is the disparity of care being rendered to those who have less means,” Gonzales said. “Planned Parenthood Northern California stands resolved in our commitment to protect every person’s right to control their bodies and lives now and forever.”
Planning protection
Elected officials are working on various protections at each level of government, a move Zamora-Marroquin said was greatly appreciated.
During a Redwood City Council meeting last week, Mayor Giselle Hale rallied her fellow councilmembers in agreeing to pen a letter to the Board of Supervisors asking that they implement a buffer zone around a Planned Parenthood that sits just around city limits.
“I can’t say, sitting at the dais, we knew it would be this week, but we knew this was coming,” Hale said. “We need to get ahead of this issue and protect not only our residents but California is poised to become an abortion sanctuary state and we need to be prepared.”
A number of steps need to be taken to shore up abortion service in the state to ensure pregnant people are not turned away from needed care, Hale said. In addition to increased funding, she called for establishing a website that can act like a “one-stop shop” for those interested in getting more information on accessing abortion care.
Access to abortions is vital for family planning, especially for women who are facing a 33-year low in the workforce, Hale argued. As a mother, Hale spoke to the physically taxing journey of carrying and birthing children and argued no one should be able to dictate whether another person chooses to undergo that process.
“People have ownership of their own bodies, they have the right to make decisions for themselves and their health,” Hale said. “Abortion is a health decision and everyone should have that agency about what they do with their bodies.”
After Monday’s news, that right could be strengthened after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that legislators are working on a measure that would protect the right to an abortion under the state’s Constitution if approved by voters in November. To get to the ballot, the bill would have to be passed with a supermajority in both chambers.
State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, said he stands with Newsom and other legislators behind the constitutional amendment, noting the state values, protects and defends reproductive rights.
“A future that was unthinkable just a few years ago is quickly becoming reality. I will fight every day — for my daughter, and for all people — until our progress on reproductive rights is restored for everyone,” Becker said in a prepared statement. “We cannot allow hard-won reproductive freedoms established nearly 50 years ago to be canceled by those who do not recognize the rights of reproductive choice and health care, including access to safe abortions.”
While also stating his support of amending California’s constitution, Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, criticized the Republican Party and the five justices stated to be in support of overturning Roe for “unleash[ing] a historic attack on women’s rights” and giving largely white male politicians the power to determine reproductive access.
“This is what the Republican Party has been fighting to accomplish for decades, and they won’t stop here — their next targets will be same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to contraception. These are issues that are supported by strong majorities of Americans, but they are under attack by Republican politicians and the judges they have appointed,” Berman said in a prepared statement. “No federal action or Supreme Court decision will shake our state’s defense of the right to access legal and safe abortion services.”
Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said he also supports the constitutional amendment after calling the leaked decision “a devastating regression of civil rights for women.”
“While the news from the leaked SCOTUS decision is very disheartening, it reminds us that we cannot take democracy and individual freedoms for granted. California takes them seriously and I am proud that we are coming together at the state level to take action. If Roe v. Wade is not protected at the federal level, then California will take every step possible to protect it here,” Mullin said.
Preparing a pushback
California’s move to permanently protect abortion rights has sparked concerns for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, a 450,000-member institution rooted in the Catholic faith, and other Catholic organizations across the state. In a joint statement from California bishops including San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, the California Catholic Conference implored its members to speak out against the state action, which they said would limit their ability to “protect the unborn.”
“This will destroy lives, families and significantly limit the ability of the Catholic Church in California to protect the unborn,” read the statement. “This is the moment for the church and its 12 million Catholics to engage with their communities, actively and publicly oppose this amendment, and fulfill our baptismal responsibility to protect life at every stage and at every opportunity.”
Federal effort
Legislation at the federal level appears less likely to pass. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said she was proud to have supported the Women’s Health Protection Act that would codify Roe into federal law
But that bill, passed by the House with a 218-211 vote, would need at least 60 votes in the Senate, which is currently evenly split between the Democratic and Republican parties. Without it, about half of the nation’s states would see greater abortion restrictions implemented, Eshoo said, reducing access to about 36 million women.
“The need for this legislation has never been more urgent, and the Senate must act immediately to preserve women’s rights over their own bodies. Reproductive choice is personal, private and serious. We should trust women to make the best decisions,” Eshoo said in a prepared statement.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, had strong doubt the Senate would approve the legislation. Instead, she called for President Joe Biden to use what executive power he can to protect the right to an abortion and for those with the financial means to donate to organizations providing pathways to safe abortions for those in other states where the procedure will be greatly limited.
Reflecting on undergoing an abortion herself, Speier said the procedure allowed her to achieve her professional goals and to have children when she was ready. She said she feels despondent about the barriers to an abortion many will face in states across the nation and the increased stigma she said already keeps people from sharing their experiences after undergoing the procedure.
“I had the luxury of having this legal health procedure available to me at a very difficult time in my life,’’ Speier said. “It takes my breath away that we would go back in time, that women would be considered not worthy of making that decision themselves, and the government should make that decision for them.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.