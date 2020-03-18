While millions across the Bay Area spent their first mandated day at home, San Mateo County confirmed more coronavirus cases and city officials across the Peninsula scrambled to protect residents and businesses.
Councilmembers in Burlingame and San Mateo examined ways to support those struggling financially during the shelter-in-place order issued Monday, March 16. Those efforts included potentially establishing eviction moratoriums and payments to local nonprofits.
The discussions arrived as the county’s confirmed case count jumped to 64 people Tuesday, March 17, and remote sites were set up to test specified patients who showed symptoms and obtained a doctor’s order.
Kaiser Permanente workers operated drive-up testing for those meeting CDC standards, who also have authorization. Professionals in protective gear swabbed patients and sent samples to labs. Patients remained isolated until results were available, said health officials.
Officials are not sharing the location of the sites to protect patients’ privacy while also observing social distancing standards, said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, a senior administrator with Kaiser Permanente Northern California.
“We are not announcing or confirming the locations publicly, because these are actually clinical appointments for patients, which are private, and the sites are not open to the public. We also want to support social distancing — we want to prevent crowds of people showing up and interfering with, or slowing, the appropriate testing and care of patients who meet the medical criteria for possible COVID,” she said in a prepared statement.
The county’s case count increased by 23 from the day prior. In Santa Clara County, health officials confirmed a fifth fatality linked to the virus — an unidentified man in his 50s. Santa Clara County confirmed 155 cases Tuesday, up 17 from the day before.
Looking ahead, the San Mateo City Council next Monday will consider a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions amid fears the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus could lead to both.
Mayor Joe Goethals proposed the moratorium at a meeting Monday just minutes after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order authorizing local governments to stop evictions of renters and homeowners.
“I think this is an easy step the city can take to help people cope with everything people have to deal with,” Goethals said after the meeting, “It is as much for people’s piece of mind as it is a practical step to ensure the public health.”
Goethal’s colleagues expressed support for the proposal, noting the financial challenges that small businesses, especially restaurants, are currently facing. The council also declared a local state of emergency during the meeting and agreed to hold special meetings not only next Monday but also the following one to handle any council actions that need to be taken during the declared emergency.
Similarly in Burlingame, officials discussed ramping up payments to nonprofit organizations benefiting those facing hardship associated with staying at home under the order of health officials.
No action was taken but officials seemed to agree that the additional financial support would be in order. They also discussed minor measures, such as suspending parking tickets for those conducting essential business downtown during the shelter-in-place mandate.
For his part in the effort to help locals, county Supervisor David Canepa said chain grocery stores are enabling panic shoppers to hoard essential items needed by the most vulnerable residents.
He’ll propose legislation to mandate purchase limits to no more than four essential items during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.
“We can get through this if we consider that the needs of our neighbors are equal to our own needs,” Canepa said in a statement. “Selfishness and greed puts lives at risk.”
A long line of shoppers, many of them elderly people competing with younger shoppers to purchase essential items such as sanitary products, inundated the Westlake Safeway in Daly City on Tuesday morning, the supervisor said.
Canepa will hold a press conference Wednesday at the Westlake Safeway.
A Safeway representative could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Canepa represents District 5 which includes the Daly City, Colma, Brisbane and parts of South San Francisco and San Bruno.
