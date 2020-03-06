Seton Medical Center will close within days, said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who wants the county to acquire the Daly City hospital or help a buyer with the purchase.
Losing Seton would reinforce the view that northern San Mateo County is forgotten territory, Canepa said.
Hospitals have been added in southern and mid-San Mateo County while the northern part of the county has seen no such growth and is a medical desert, the supervisor said.
Canepa spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday in Daly City, where supervisors will meet again Friday to consider acquiring Seton or helping a buyer in the purchase of the hospital.
Sam Maizel, attorney for Seton owner Verity Health System, said at the meeting that the nonprofit continues to look for a buyer.
“We are negotiating,” Maizel said. “We have been negotiating.”
The attorney said Seton has lost $60 million and that the hospital’s problems stem from the state of health care in America.
“I can’t fix it,” Maizel said.
He and Canepa had a sharp exchange at Wednesday’s meeting when the county supervisor asked if Verity was going to close Seton on Monday and whether Maizel had filed a legal action to do so.
Canepa’s sharp questions won approval from the overflow crowd, but Maizel said he could not discuss attorney-client communications.
I know this is entertaining, the lawyer said of Canepa confronting him.
It’s not entertaining, Canepa responded, adding it was disingenuous to say so.
The county supervisor at the start of the meeting spoke about Verity’s “complete lack of transparency” involving Seton’s fate.
“I’ve had enough,” Canepa said.
San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said near the end of the meeting that Verity needs to sell Seton to a buyer who will continue to operate the hospital.
Since 2013, the Board of Supervisors has allocated almost $41 million toward Seton, said Callagy said, who spoke about the county’s commitment to health care.
“We cannot afford to buy this hospital,” he added, however.
“A lot of people think it’s the county and we have a lot of money,” he said. “But we really don’t.”
State lawmakers, including state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo, said in a statement Thursday that Verity closing Seton would have a terrible impact on the county.
“We demand that Verity follow state law mandating they give 90-day notice when shutting down an emergency room,” the statement read in part.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who was among lawmakers making the statement, said at Wednesday’s meeting that “now is not the time to close down a hospital.”
“What’s happening here is unacceptable,” Wiener said. “This is just horrendous.”
Supervisor Canepa said Seton’s closing would extend the “tale of two counties” and the unfair treatment of northern San Mateo County.
“It pains me that we always feel we’re not getting ours,” he said.
He spoke about what it’s like traveling to Redwood City where the Board of Supervisors meets.
“It’s like going to a different world,” he said.
Canepa said before Wednesday’s meeting that Verity wants to get the most money for the Seton property and will sell the site as a land deal allowing development of the property.
He vowed to work with the Daly City Council to make sure “that nothing is built there.”
“I’m not going to stand by and watch this community hospital disappear,” he said.
Verity “is not going to profit off the middle class and poor” who rely on Seton, the county supervisor said.
Dr. Warren Chang, who is on the staff at Seton, said the hospital has “always been there for the county.”
“Now we need the county,” Chang said.
Verity has not responded to phone calls and emails requesting comment.
San Mateo County Supervisors meet 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the City Council chambers, 333 90th St., Daly City.
San Mateo county better not buy this hospital. It has been run into the ground, seismically challenged, runs huge deficits and loaded with contracts they were unable to negotiate. Sorry Supervisor Canepa, , we don't want this hunk of junk.
