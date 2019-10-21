Rigorous efforts by educators as well as an engaged and committed student population contributed to the Sequoia Union High School District showing the county’s greatest gains on the most recent round of standardized tests, said officials.
District students improved significantly on the Smarter Balanced test scores, as 69% of students met or exceeded the English standard, up about 7% from the year prior, while 52% achieved the same math standards, up about 4% from last year.
For comparison, county students collectively only improved .4% to 61.3% in English and .3% and 53.4% in math from the prior year on the tests designed to gauge student comprehension of Common Core curriculum focusing on critical thinking, writing, analysis and problem solving.
School board President Georgia Jack praised the hard work of students, teachers and administrators in the collective effort to improve the district’s performance on the computer-based tests taken by district students in 11th grade.
“These things don’t happen overnight — it is a concerted effort over time,” she said. “And it involves a lot of partners, so it is big work.”
A key official in overseeing that effort is Victoria Dye, district director of Professional Development and Curriculum, who credited the diligence in the classroom focusing on the foundation of the test standards in driving the achievement gains.
Illustrating that effort, Dye said over the past few years administrators and teachers paid special attention to assuring students grasp the critical thinking skills emphasized by the curriculum.
Building analytical abilities not only allows students to perform better on the exams, but will put them in a position to continue succeeding in academia, as well as their preferred career, said Dye.
To develop those capabilities, Dye said students are often encouraged in the classroom to share with others their understanding of an issue, which can challenge them to showcase their learning process.
Beyond fueling the effort to build analytical skills, Dye said the method can empower a student to be more engaged, rather than deferring to the lessons from a teacher.
“We are looking away just from what the teacher is doing and looking at more toward putting the agency and ownership of learning on the students,” she said.
Simone Rick-Kennel, principal of Menlo-Atherton High School, said the dynamic shift in the classroom challenges students to build their ability to grasp and share concepts verbally, which can build language skills too.
Relatedly, officials concurred while most students showed great gains from the year prior, more work is on the horizon — especially in helping English language learners improve their achievement.
“English language learners are absolutely our highest priority of focus. They indicate what is effective about our system or where our challenges are and we want to lift up our English learners, and we will see growth in all our learners,” said Dye.
Illustrating the disparity in achievement, 6% of students classified as English learners met or exceeded the English test standard while 3% achieved similarly on the math portion. Across the county, 9% of English language learners in 11th grade met or exceeded the English standards, while nearly 6% achieved similarly on the math test.
For her part, Rick-Kennel noted much more effort is required by district officials and educators to assure students across the district are able to improve outcomes, which will ultimately close the district’s lingering achievement gap.
“It is definitely an area that is a work in progress,” she said.
Looking ahead, Superintendent Mary Streshly said the district is just in its burgeoning stages of establishing programs which can contribute to sustained improvement for students of all sorts.
“We are really committed to some long-term implementation in key areas, and we are really at the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “I think these scores and multiple indicators are just beginning to show.”
To the point regarding various metrics, officials were clear to note improvement on standardized tests is not the sole standard which should be tracked in gauging student success.
But the jumps in the most recent round of scores are heartening for the district, said Streshly, who credited officials for supporting the efforts taking place in the classroom.
“One of the things that is really important is to make sure that the entire governance team is understanding and going in the same direction,” she said.
Beyond the commitment of administrators to fuel the effort, officials agreed the lion’s share of the credit for the improvement shown this year belongs to the students and teachers.
“They are the ones who do the hard work every day,” said Dye.
