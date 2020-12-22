California is expected to receive billions in federal funding from the latest coronavirus relief bill, which Bay Area officials have called a stepping stone to additional relief for local governments, small businesses and the state’s residents.
The $900 billion funding package, which Congress approved Monday and still needs President Donald Trump’s signature, includes $600 stimulus checks, $300 per week in additional unemployment benefits and billions for small businesses, vaccine distribution and various other provisions.
However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, lamented that the bill does not include direct funding for state and local governments that are facing revenue shortfalls and budget crunches due to the pandemic.
“We consider this a first step,” Pelosi said Monday in a briefing with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “And ... more needs to be done. And we’re so excited that that will be happening under the Biden-Harris Administration, about 700 hours from now.”
The funding package is slimmed down in comparison to the roughly $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that Congress approved in March.
U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said she was “deeply disappointed” by what wasn’t in the final deal, like funding support for front-line health care workers and other essential employees as well as restaurants.
But the package does include roughly $284 billion in small business funding support through the Paycheck Protection Program, which Eshoo identified as a positive for her constituents who own and work at a small business.
“This package is major down payment in our work to tackle this unprecedented crisis and I’m hopeful that Congress will come together in the new year under a new administration to provide more relief and assistance to all who need it,” she said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, also expressed disappointment in the $600 checks that most adults will receive, noting that it amounted to roughly $2.25 per day in the 270 days since Trump signed the CARES Act, which included $1,200 checks, at the end of March.
“The average rent in my district is upwards of $2,900,” Speier said. “I spent Saturday at a local food drive where more than 350 people waited hours to receive assistance. People are desperate and the relief portion of this compromise measure is too little, too late for too many.”
