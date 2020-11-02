Addressing increased COVID-19 infections within underserved communities has been a priority for county officials but members of the North Fair Oaks Community Council questioned the accuracy of county data which reflects the community has fewer than 10 cases within a predominantly Latino community.
“There are a couple things that have puzzled me. … For several months the number of cases by city has remained at 10 cases [in North Fair Oaks]. Anecdotally, I have heard of, easily, more than 10 people, not only from around North Fair Oaks but also community based organizations [who have contracted COVID-19],” said Everardo Rodriguez, chair of the North Fair Oaks Community Council during a virtual meeting Oct. 22.
To Rodriguez’s point, Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said officials have reason to believe COVID-19 infections occurring within North Fair Oaks may be attributed to Redwood City or Menlo Park which shares ZIP codes with the unincorporated area.
When missing exact street address information for those being tested for COVID-19, the cases have been placed in other cities, leading epidemiologists to consider special methods of analysis to separate the cases and properly attribute them to North Fair Oaks, said Srinivasan.
“Our epidemiologist believes there could be a fair amount of noise with the cases that are showing as Redwood City which should be properly attributed to North Fair Oaks,” said Srinivasan. “When we have missing elements in the lab data, we aren’t able to accurately reflect back your community’s representation but it is on our radar screen.”
While 70% of North Fair Oaks residents are Latino, Latinos account for only 24% of the county’s total population, according to 2019 census data. Currently, around 52%, or 5,784 of county residents infected by the virus are Latino.
“The impact of the virus’ spread has not been born equally, and you all know that as leaders in North Fair Oaks,” said Srinivasan. “What the virus has laid bare are the deep disproportionalities that are apparent in many health issues, are actually being revealed more strongly with COVID-19.”
Srinivasan noted COVID-19 infections have most aligned with low-income earners, drawing correlations between low wages and enrollment in the Health Plan of San Mateo, Medi-Cal and the locally funded Access and Care for Everyone health care insurance program.
Latinos account for 46% of enrollment in the HPSM Medi-Cal program and 80% of membership in ACE, which predominantly serves undocumented residents closed out of state and federal medical assistance, said Srinivasan.
Despite cases potentially being inaccurately attributed to Redwood City, the county has largely focused targeted neighborhood testing in North Fair Oaks.
Noting an increase in construction and landscaping jobs within the community, Councilwoman Linda Lopez requested the county place attention on mitigating the spread of the virus in those sectors. Srinivasan said the county has focused on restaurants due to close interactions between employees and customers commonly occurring but said officials would address other sectors if capacity allowed.
“It’s like people are going crazy doing all kinds of [work] so that’s another area that will need to be looked at and I’m not sure how to do it,” said Lopez about the heightened work.
Last Monday, the county launched a compliance task force aimed at educating owners of various business types, reported to be violating state health orders, on how to come into compliance. Officials intend for the task force to be primarily focused on education but have warned that repeat violators may be subject to a fine of up to $3,000 or criminal penalties.
Councilwoman Beatriz Cerrillo raised concerns for continued social gatherings in North Fair Oaks which could also lead to increased spread of the virus, a concern health officials similarly share for residents countywide ages 20 to 29, said Srinivasan. She noted the state released updated recommendations for gatherings which strongly discourage gatherings of individuals from more than three households.
“I’ve seen, still, a lot of house parties, birthday parties, anniversaries where there’s 20 plus people in the front yard, not social distancing, not wearing masks. … It’s a big concern,” said Cerrillo.
Socializing outdoors in smaller groups for short periods of time while wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing could mitigate the spread of the virus during social gatherings, said Srinivasan. She welcomed any suggestions the council may have around messaging that gets the point across that large gatherings are not safe.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.