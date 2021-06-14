A power struggle is forming between city officials and the Chamber of Commerce in Millbrae over which agency will be responsible for running this year’s art and wine festival.
The Millbrae City Council voted 3-2, with Mayor Ann Schneider and Councilman Reuben Holober dissenting, to instruct chamber representatives to return at a later meeting with a financial plan for throwing the annual bash.
The decision roiled those who feel the Millbrae Chamber of Commerce should be trusted with continuing to host the event it has successfully operated for nearly 50 years — barring a postponement last year due to the pandemic.
Councilmembers supporting the decision said they felt the chamber needed more city support to assure the festival goes off without a hitch, following the interruption brought by COVID-19.
With pointed questions regarding the chamber’s financial position coming out of the pandemic, as well as suggestions that the organization was only intermittently available to support local businesses over the last year, officials wondered whether the city should assume control of operating the festival.
“I think that going forward, if you are so slim and everything is so tight with the chamber, maybe this would be a good time for the city to take it,” said Vice Mayor Anne Oliva, who voted with councilmembers Anders Fung and Gina Papan to bring the issue back for further consideration.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Lorianne Richardson panned the proposal though, defending her agency’s track record of successfully running the festival, which is approaching its 50-year celebration this August.
“What is the justification in even entertaining such an idea? What type of city looks to take away a chamber of commerce’s only fundraising event? Absolutely not a reasonable comment, in my humble opinion,” she said.
What’s more, she said the chamber suffered economically like every other local business over the last year, which hampered operations. But as reopening continues, she shared confidence in the chamber’s ability to run the festival.
But for his part, Fung said discussions regarding the financial plan and operating strategy will be critical for officials to ensure the event is possible this year.
“We would like to have a clear picture as to what your plan is going to be,” he said. “And if there is any help that is going to benefit the success of this event, and therefore the chamber, we would like to offer those suggestions to you. And I want you to have the open heart to accept that.”
Schneider vehemently disagreed, noting that no other community organization is being asked to go to such great lengths proving its ability to run fundraising events.
“This is just not a fair way to treat them,” she said.
Richardson, meanwhile, felt that being asked to return and show a capacity for operating the event was unnecessary.
Holober concurred, and suggested that city officials should look to assist the chamber in any way possible without exposing the agency to further scrutiny.
“The ball is already rolling. I would like to continue it rolling. And at least hand you the keys and keep this out of the city’s hands, outside of our traditional support roles,” he said.
Following an unpredictable year and only a few months until the deadline to throw the event, Holober feared that asking chamber representatives to return for more discussion would only slow down the process.
“This plan does hamper the chances of a successful event. Although I would be happy to see more information about it, I don’t think this is the way to go about it,” he said.
Calls for allowing the chamber to retain control were echoed by community members, who urged officials to keep their hands off the festival.
But those perspectives were ultimately outweighed by councilmembers who sought greater assurance that the chamber would be able to throw a quality party later this summer.
“There are certain element which we want to make sure moving forward are viable and will maintain the overall success of the art and wine festival,” said Councilmember Gina Papan.
