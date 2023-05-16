One of two men suspected of burglarizing a Hillsborough home was arrested Sunday and police suspect the break-in could be criminal tourism.
At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14, Hillsborough police responded to a call from a resident on the 500 block of Barbara Way about a suspected break-in to his house and noise inside his home indicating a burglary was in progress. When officers arrived, one of the two suspects was found and arrested, and the other fled the scene, according to a Hillsborough Police Department press release.
Hillsborough police Capt. Nelson Corteway said the officers canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the other suspect. However, police investigators later learned the suspect fled in a newer model four-door Jeep Cherokee with incorrect license plates on it. The suspect who fled was described as a Hispanic male, who was wearing a black hat with a black mask, according to police.
“We figured out through a camera system of a residence that it was a black Jeep Cherokee,” Corteway said.
Automated license plate readers and resident security cameras were useful to identify the fleeing vehicle, he added.
The person arrested is believed to be a 33-year-old Chilean national, Corteway said, although the press release described him as Argentinian. He is suspected to be involved in a criminal tourism ring and police are investigating if he is involved in multiple burglaries in Hillsborough and throughout the county.
“This one is definitely looking in that direction,” said Corteway, who added the Department of Homeland Security is also looking into it.
These types of crimes are not new to the town. In the last year, around 25 similar burglaries have been reported and are suspected to be part of the criminal tourism groups, Corteway said.
He warns sophisticated burglary groups are renting luxury vehicles to blend into the nicer neighborhoods. He said these kind of burglars work in teams and suggests being on the lookout for younger males in vehicles driving slowly with three or four people in the car. The department has partnered with multiple agencies who are investigating criminal tourism groups for the last three years, Corteway said.
They often rotate members out of the country in a matter of weeks. The trend is not new, and groups were known for jewelry store heists and pickpocketing before residential burglaries, according to police.
Burglars tend to target homes that appear empty and they have been looking for jewelry, cash, designer bags, shoes and clothes, he said.
Corteway said his best advice for those going on vacation is to make it appear someone is home. He advises residents to host a housesitter, keep some lights on, keep the porch clear of newspapers, boxes and mail.
“We recommend having a security system and camera system and then appearing at home,” Corteway said. “Every house needs a safe nowadays, that’s just how it is, and if you do own one it should be bolted because otherwise they will take the safe with them.”
The Hillsborough Police Department is requesting homes with surveillance cameras in the area of the burglary and surrounding streets check their footage during the timeframe of the crime for possible suspicious vehicles and persons and report it to the department, according to the release.
