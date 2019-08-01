A three-story office building with a public park and café is coming to Redwood City’s Stambaugh Heller neighborhood after the Planning Commission unanimously approved the development proposal Tuesday.
Located at 1180 Main St. just walking distance from the downtown core and Caltrain station, the office building totals 109,375 square feet and the park, located on the western portion of the triangle-shaped lot, spans 10,000 square feet. The park will feature a café housed in repurposed shipping containers and both will be open to the public.
Commissioners were excited about the café and open space, but were especially complimentary of the applicant’s affordable housing plan. The applicant, Redwood City-based Premia Capital, will pay the required affordable housing impact fee to nonprofit developer HIP Housing rather than to the city. HIP Housing will then use that money along with additional financing to purchase a 10-unit apartment building at 3592 Rolison Road. The units will be deed-restricted at a “low-income” household level for 55 years.
“The housing is really great, it’s wonderful,” said Commissioner Nancy Radcliffe. “It’s so instantaneous, it’s wonderful that instead of putting [the impact fee money] into a bucket that’s eventually one day going to be spent it’s going to good use right now.”
Kate Comfort Harr, executive director of HIP Housing, described the affordable housing deal as unprecedented.
“To be able to divert an impact fee directly into an escrow account for a property that’s already in contract for purchase — all we have to do is put it in motion — is super exciting and as far as I know and understand we’d be the first ones in the county to be able to do that,” she said. “This project really sets a precedent for how to work between the sectors to create positive outcomes.”
The project will also pay transportation and school impact fees and contribute a fair share pavement to mitigate impacts on the Highway 101/Woodside Road interchange as well as a voluntary $1.7 million contribution over 15 years to the Redwood City Police Activities League.
The development comes with 375 parking spaces and a valet system plus required electric vehicle charging stations and parking for bikes, low emissions vehicles and accessible vehicles. The parking would be available to the public during non-office hours, including nights and weekends.
While Commissioner Rick Hunter voted for the development proposal, he said he was disappointed by it and would have preferred a housing proposal.
“With this unique parcel and great location I would’ve loved to have it with housing and things like child care, family-friendly entertainment, retail,” he said. “What you’ve proposed is as good as can be done with the current zoning.”
The site is zoned mixed use-live/work, which does not allow for multi-family housing. Hunter noted that the district will likely be rezoned before long — a study session on a potential rezone of the district will be held in the fall — and that commissioners in the past have expressed interest in allowing multi-family housing in it. He requested the applicant hold off on the office proposal and potentially submit a housing one instead once the district is rezoned.
“If housing is something that you’d be open to or actually would’ve liked, possibly you can consider not doing the project until the zoning is redone, probably in the fall sometime, and there’s the potential for some great projects to be done if housing was involved,” Hunter said.
He did not get a response from the applicant during the meeting.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.