San Mateo’s off-leash dog trial program in Central Park this spring has seen positive feedback so far to the city as it considers the next program steps.
San Mateo Parks and Recreation Director Joanne Magrini said the city is open to having it be a permanent program, but no decision has been made while the trial continues and further program analysis is needed.
The program started after community outreach called for more afternoon hours in the park for dogs off leash, with a petition submitted with 400 signatures. The current hours are from 4 p.m. to sunset. The trial run started in May to see how it could coexist with the mini-train that occurs during the summers, although the train is currently not operational.
The trial end date is Sept. 1, at which time the program will be reevaluated and brought to the Parks and Recreation Commission for updates and feedback.
Central Park currently requires all owners to keep dogs on a leash except when in the designated off-leash areas. The only other place in Central Park where dogs are allowed off-leash is on Fitzgerald Field from 6-8 a.m. In previous years, people had worried about safety, health issues and inconsistent enforcement of the city’s leash law in parks.
The Central Park Mini Train is currently closed due to repairs, and Magrini said there were no updates on when the train would be back and operational following its closure a couple of months ago. She said the train operator had told the city the train maintenance requires upgraded parts from specialists not readily available due to the train’s age.
The Mini Train typically runs year-round on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and additionally on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. between June 15 and Aug. 15.
“We want to get it back up and running as soon as possible,” Magrini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.