An Oct. 5 jury trial is set for the Redwood City resident who prosecutors say sexually molested a 17-month old girl and then fatally beat her.
Daniel Contreras, 31, is in custody on a no-bail-status.
He lied about the victim falling off a changing table Aug. 6, 2015, and an autopsy established that the defendant’s story was false, according to prosecutors.
The death penalty is sought in the case, which has had four jury trial dates since Contreras was arraigned in May 2016.
In August 2019 the court granted a defense motion to continue the April 6, 2020, jury trial for six months to complete penalty phase investigation and preparation.
