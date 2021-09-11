An Oceana High School student accused of posting threats of shooting fellow students with a gun has been allowed to enter a mental health diversion program and will no longer face charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Jessicajoy Turla, 20, allegedly posted online in 2019 that she had purchased a gun and planned to shoot 12 students who she listed by their first name, prosecutors said. Turla faced several misdemeanors and was out on $120,000 bail before the Friday decision by a judge, prosecutors said. As part of entering a mental health program, she can’t possess any weapons, contact the victims and must come back to the court for an Oct. 22 progress report. Prosecutors said charges could be brought back against her should she violate any parts of the agreement.
