In the shadow of Interstate 880, Oakland city crews began operations to close the large homeless encampment on Wood Street Monday as crews removed tons of debris, illegally-dumped material and inoperable vehicles from the site.
Four homeless encampment residents also agreed Monday to relocate to a new cabin shelter program.
Several city agencies are involved in the encampment closure operation, which city officials said is expected to two weeks to complete.
The Encampment Management Team, the Human Services Department, Oakland Public Works, the Vehicle Enforcement Unit, Animal Services, Environmental Services and other city departments started cleaning up the site Monday morning.
Crews towed 12 inoperable vehicles from the site.
“Every Oakland resident has a right to housing, safety, and dignity,” said LaTonda Simmons, assistant city administrator and acting homelessness administrator.
Meanwhile, city-managed outreach teams are continuing to distribute information and engage with residents to offer a range of housing and shelter options, employment support and other services and programs.
Oakland expects to have more information from residents about their shelter decisions as the encampment operation proceeds. Officials anticipate being able to provide shelter for everyone at the encampment who wants it.
Oakland is offering spaces at the new Wood Street cabin program, funded by an $8.3 million grant from the state, as well as a Safe RV parking site on 66th Avenue.
The Wood Street cabin program can house approximately 100 people, with priority given to unsheltered residents living in the Wood Street area. The program consists of cabins for individuals, double cabins for couples and accessible cabins for people with disabilities.
So far, the cabin program design team has been able to accommodate many of the needs and requests of Wood Street encampment residents, who specifically requested plumbed bathrooms, a community space, the ability to cook food and workforce opportunities. The cabin program also includes shower and laundry facilities, limited secured storage for personal belongings, security, parking and two meals per day.
Each cabin includes a secure, locked door and windows, a wall-mounted heater, an overhead light and electrical outlets. Program participants have 24/7 access to the site and are welcome to bring up to two pets. The program includes housing navigation, job placement support, case management, counseling and other services.
A 170-unit permanent affordable housing project slated for the city-owned Wood Street parcel cannot begin until the site is cleaned up, closed and secured.
