An Oakland man was arrested early Tuesday morning following a car pursuit after being seen with two others cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the area of Fernwood Street and 28th Avenue, according to San Mateo police.
At about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, police were called to the location for a vehicle tampering in progress. The caller said masked men were underneath a vehicle stealing something before fleeing north on Alameda de las Pulgas in an Audi SUV. Officers spotted the Audi and tried to stop it. Instead, the men led officers on a pursuit onto eastbound State Route 92 to the El Camino Real exit where they tried to drive on 92 westbound. The car got flat tires from hitting a median and was disabled on the westbound on-ramp, according to police.
Three suspects escaped from the vehicle and into nearby brush where officers followed them in. One suspect was found, and the other two suspects are still outstanding. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded gun, catalytic converters and tools used to remove automobile parts. The suspect, identified as Ernesto Guevara-Ortega, 36, was medically cleared at a local hospital and booked at San Mateo County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Those with information about the additional suspects are encouraged to call San Mateo Police Dispatch at (650) 522-7700.
