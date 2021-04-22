Two Bay Area schools are among five statewide and 27 around the country to receive U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools recognition for their efforts to conserve resources and promote environmental literacy, federal education officials announced Thursday. Los Altos High School in Santa Clara County and the Nueva School, a private school with two campuses in San Mateo County, joined three Southern California schools as the state’s honorees.
For the Nueva School, which has a campus in Hillsborough for lower and middle school levels and one in San Mateo for upper levels, its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold-certified Hillside Learning Center at the Hillsborough site and the entire San Mateo campus being LEED Gold-certified were cited as points in its favor along with programs to teach students environmental literacy.
“This significant achievement is a reflection of Nueva’s genuine embrace of and commitment to environmental citizenship,” Nueva’s head of school Lee Fertig said in a letter on the school’s website that also thanked “all the students, families, faculty, and staff who worked so hard to elevate Nueva to this level of recognition.”
The Los Altos High Green Team environmental club’s efforts in the community were highlighted as a reason to honor that school, as well as its on-site solar panels handling more than half of the campus’ electricity needs and electric vehicle charging stations being offered to teachers and staff at no cost.
