Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont announced Thursday it has formed partnerships with six other colleges that are welcoming transferring NDNU students.
The colleges include Dominican University of California in San Rafael, Holy Names University in Oakland, Humphreys University in Stockton and Modesto, Menlo College in Atherton, Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles and Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga, according to a press release that suggested additional colleges could be added to the list in the future.
Each of those colleges has agreed to accept all NDNU students in good standing, with offers that include generous financial aid awards, credit for all non-remedial courses taken and streamlined admissions, the release states.
“We’ve worked hard to ensure that all of our students in good academic standing who are eligible to graduate by spring 2021 have the option to finish their degrees at Notre dame or transfer to excellent universities in California,” Dr. Greg White, NDNU’s vice president of academic affairs, said in the release. “The benefits offered by these institutions will make our students’ transition as smooth and affordable as possible.”
NDNU is facing ongoing enrollment and financial challenges and could shutter by 2021, officials announced in March. The university will remain open through at least the spring semester of 2021, but is suspending admissions and also discontinuing its entire athletics program this year.
The university said it’s setting up online conferences beginning Thursday to facilitate the transfer process. The admissions office and academic advisors are counseling all NDNU students to help them finish their degrees at NDNU by spring 2021 or transfer elsewhere, the release states. NDNU coaches are also working to find alternative schools where athletes can compete, and for seniors eligible to graduate from NDNU by spring 2021, their athletic scholarships will be honored even though they will not be involved in sports, according to the release.
NDNU sophomore Jason Gomez described the university’s offer as a step in the right direction, but he and many other students remain upset with NDNU officials for mismanaging the school and not being transparent with students as they put it.
“They’re doing something right at least by making sure we have options, though it might not be the best options,” he said. “They’re doing the bare minimum.”
