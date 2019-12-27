Two San Francisco men face a Feb.18 jury trial after they allegedly teamed up to steal two bicycles they loaded into a stolen truck that a vehicle theft task force spotted in Belmont.
Fernando Aguillera, 32, and Jose Roberto Rodriguez, 36, pleaded not guilty Thursday in San Mateo County Superior Court to charges including burglary. The two were in a white truck Nov. 27 with no license plates — but five stolen plates were inside the vehicle, according to prosecutors. The San Mateo County Vehicle Theft Task Force saw the truck, according to prosecutors.
A Belmont man was working in his yard the same day with the garage door open on the 2600 block of Carlmont Drive when Rodriguez took one of two bicycles in the garage and rode it down the hill where Aguillera was standing next to the truck, according to prosecutors.
The two defendants then walked back up the hill and stole the second bicycle, according to prosecutors.
Task force agents had been watching the men’s truck, which had been stolen Nov. 11 in San Francisco, prosecutors said. The bicycles were valued at $2,000 and $500, prosecutors said.
The defendants are in custody on $50,000 bail each.
