Santos Miguel Murillocuellas, 23, of Redwood City, who prosecutors say stole a Sequoia Union High School District bus Saturday, sped through the city before he collided with a traffic light and slammed into a parked car sending the bus airborne onto another parked car and striking a PG&E transformer causing more than $100,000 in damages, pleaded not guilty Monday to vehicle theft and other charges.
An off-duty South San Francisco police sergeant saw the collision, chased Murillocuellas and detained him until Redwood City police arrived, prosecutors said.
Murillocuellas was under the influence of methamphetamine but refused to submit to a chemical test, prosecutors said.
He collided with a total of six cars, according to prosecutors.
An April 13 preliminary hearing is set in the case.
