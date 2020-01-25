A 35-year-old man who prosecutors said was arrested by San Mateo police after the mother of the youth, less than 14 years old, intercepted texts Jan. 11 inviting the youth to meet the man for sex pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Edwinarnoldo Curruchich was arrested after the victim reported several instances of sexual intercourse from July 2019 to the present, prosecutors said.
Curruchich tried to dissuade the victim from reporting the crimes, prosecutors said. Curruchich is in custody on $900,000 bail, prosecutors said.
A Feb. 25 preliminary hearing has been set in the case.
