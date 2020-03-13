The San Mateo resident who prosecutors say scaled up the side of an apartment to the third floor balcony, entered and stole $2,070 worth of goods including electronics, pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony burglary.
An April 27 jury trial is scheduled for Ryan Shawlee Tuli, 24.
Police met Tuli as he walked out of the apartment Feb. 10, prosecutors said.
