Carlos Cristerna of San Mateo pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he set a trash can on fire at the Caltrain station, burned a cardboard pallet at the nearby Mi Rancho market on B Street and set fire to a mop in the downtown parking garage.
Cristerna, 22, was on probation for arson when arrested on suspicion of setting the three new fires in San Mateo. His probation came after he and a second resident of San Mateo had walked around the city setting trash can fires March 21-22.
One of the fires went up the outside wall of a building on Second Avenue that houses the Vitalant Blood Donation Center in March. Cristerna was ordered to pay $41,539 restitution to the blood center.
He is in custody on $150,000 bail.
A May 11 jury trial was set Tuesday for Cristerna in the new case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.