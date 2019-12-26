A 51-year-old Colma resident who police said was found in Redwood City with keys to a stolen Nissan pleaded not guilty Tuesday to grand theft.
David Chavarria Gusman Sr. was on probation for grand theft in an August case when arrested Oct. 7 after a sheriff’s deputy said Gusman fled when confronted in the parking lot of the 24 Hour Fitness on Broadway in Redwood City.
The owner of the Nissan King Cab had reported the vehicle stolen from the 1100 block of El Camino Real in Belmont the same day. The deputy said he saw Gusman standing next to the Nissan in the parking lot of the fitness center.
A jury trial is set Feb. 10 in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.