A 28-year-old Oakland woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday after prosecutors said she was driving the wrong way Sunday on Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco and fled when an officer pulled her over.
A preliminary hearing is set Jan. 13 for Frances Eugenia Castellon, who ran through stop signs, made illegal U-turns and sped at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, prosecutors said.
Officers were able to block in her vehicle at Cypress and Armor avenues but Castellon reversed her vehicle into a patrol car, colliding twice at a low speed, prosecutors said.
A second officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck and Castellon refused to leave her vehicle, prosecutors said.
Police used a baton to break a window and open the car door, prosecutors said.
Castellon screamed, “You are not a real cop” and yelled for help, prosecutors said.
A pet rabbit was in the backseat of the car, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.