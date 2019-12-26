A 24-year-old San Mateo resident with three DUI convictions pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a fourth offense that followed police finding him passed out in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running.
A Feb. 24 jury trial is set in San Mateo County Superior Court for Byron Nehemius Aguilar-Gonzalez.
Police found him Nov. 9, 2017, in the parked vehicle along the 1600 block of Cypress Avenue in San Mateo.
Aguilar-Gonzales said he had not been driving, according to prosecutors. His .21 blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.
He is in custody on $50,000 bail.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said a fourth DUI is charged as a felony with the maximum penalty of three years in prison.
