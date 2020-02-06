A 39-year-old Atherton resident, who prosecutors say fired gunshots Friday at the car his mother and brother were in, pleaded not guilty Tuesday and has an April 2 preliminary hearing.
Chihhao Yang has a long feud with his brother, who was in the Atherton home on Spencer Lane to pack for a trip, according to prosecutors.
Yang went into the gun room where he grabbed a 9 mm loaded handgun and fired at the car, prosecutors said.
Bullets went into the passenger door and shattered the passenger window, prosecutors said.
Yang said he was only trying to scare his brother and aimed at the tires, prosecutors said.
Yang’s mother posted $100,000 bail after the court proceedings and he was released, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Attorney Daniel Barton, who is representing Yang, declined Wednesday to comment on the case.
