A San Mateo man arrested after police said they interrupted a home burglary attempt at an El Camino Real apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday and has a Feb. 26 preliminary hearing.
Ryan Tuli, 24, has been charged with felony residential burglary and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.
He had five watches and other goods totaling $2,070 when apprehended Monday, prosecutors said.
