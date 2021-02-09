A county ordinance meant to reduce barriers to establishing child care facilities in noncoastal unincorporated areas cleared a hurdle Friday after receiving approval from the North Fair Oaks Community Council.
“The overarching goal of the Draft Child Care Ordinance is really to ease and incentivize the expansion of child care services within San Mateo County,” said Camille Leung, a senior planner with the San Mateo County Planning and Building Department during the meeting.
Similar to an ordinance approved in neighboring Redwood City and San Carlos, the new codes seek to align the county with state law permitting in-home child care facilities by right under Senate Bill 234. The legislation, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, prohibits any jurisdiction from imposing a business license, fee or tax for operating a large in-home facility. Small in-home facilities are already permitted by right.
Additional voluntary code changes would be made by the county to establish a ministerial permit process, similar to a checklist, for child care centers. Operators would also be exempt from having to renew their use permits.
“Whenever the renewal comes up it’s always more than a little bit of a risk for the child care center in terms of whether they know they’re still going to be able to open up and provide those services,” said Leung.
Facilities would more easily be established in buildings with similar uses including churches and schools, residential buildings and government facilities.
Establishing a child care center in a new building would also be made easier in commercial, institutional and mixed-use commercial and residential zoning districts. A residential home could also be turned into a child care center if the home met the zoning district’s minimum lot size, typically 5,000 square feet in North Fair Oaks, while providing a parking spot for every six children enrolled in the program. A family can also not reside in the home.
Traffic mitigation and adequate employee parking were the council’s main concerns. While qualifications for a ministerial permit for child care centers outside of a single-family home are similar to establishing one inside a home, parking requirements are different.
A stand-alone center would be required to provide one on-site parking spot for every four children enrolled or three parking spaces for every 1,000 square feet of gross floor space, whichever is fewer.
If the center is an accessory use, affiliated with a business or located a quarter mile from a transit center, one parking space would be required for every eight children enrolled or 1 1/2 spaces for every 1,000 square feet of gross floor area.
Addressing questions around basing parking stalls on child-to-caregiver ratios raised by Commissioner Linda Lopez, Leung said the county was aiming to create an easily applicable benchmark. Child care ratios often vary depending on the age of the child, she said.
Echoing Lopez, Chair Everardo Rodriguez stressed the importance of having adequate parking when parents are picking up and dropping off their children to prevent traffic bottlenecks. The additional parking would limit the number of cars either double parking, stopped in a neighbor’s driveway or “creating chaos in the streets.”
“I don’t have children but I still do have a concern for vehicular traffic and for parking issues that may exist,” said Rodriguez.
The figures used to determine the parking ratios were based on a manual produced by the Institute of Transportation Engineers, an association of transportation professionals. Citing her experience as a mother of a 12-year-old, Leung said drop-off and pick-up times tend to be staggered and quick.
North Fair Oaks, made up of both Redwood City and Menlo Park ZIP codes, is vulnerable to substantial child care deficits. According to a 2017 San Mateo County Child Care and Preschool Needs Assessment, Redwood City held a deficit of 645 preschool spaces while Menlo Park held a deficit of 456 spaces. Menlo Park also has a infant and toddler care deficit of 322 spaces.
Councilman Blair Whitney praised the proposal, particularly an aspect of the program that would provide amnesty to child care facilities operating without a permit. Leung noted that unpermitted child care facilities have yet to be identified in North Fair Oaks but Whitney encouraged the county to broadly advertise that aspect of the initiative to pull facility operators out of the dark.
“Child care is like one of the most accessible small businesses that people can start and operate,” said Whitney, whose mother ran an in-home child care program. “I think there’s just a lot of people trying to make things work in this economic climate. … It’s part of the tapestry of the community.”
Having gained recommendation approval from the council, the ordinance will not be bright before the San Mateo County Planning Commission for consideration in March. If approved by the commission, the Board of Supervisors would consider the changes by May.
