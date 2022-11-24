Plans for a seven-story residential building in unincorporated North Fair Oaks are making their way through the review process, having cleared approval from the North Fair Oaks Community Council, but residents and councilmembers agreed more outreach is needed before big changes engulf the area.
“We need to think about this in the context of our community plan. We also need to make sure our community is engaged and people understand what this means for our area,” council Chair Brooks Esser said during a meeting Thursday, Nov. 17.
The project, proposed by North Fair Oaks construction company Beals Martin, would sit at 2949 Edison Way, an undeveloped lot neighboring both industrial businesses and residential blocks. Standing on the 57,798-square-foot lot would be a 78-foot, seven-story building with 169 units, 34 of which would be listed at below-market rate, 218 parking spaces, a courtyard and a roof deck.
Current zoning allows for a structure to be no more than 70 feet tall, however, state and county density bonuses allow for the building to be taller so long as 20% of the initial units are listed at below-market rates. The bonus would give the developer an extra 30 units but only 10 additional units are being incorporated, staff said.
Councilmember reviews of the project were mixed but community feedback during the meeting was clear — residents felt the proposal was too big, would make parking even more of a nightmare and they didn’t have enough time or encouragement to provide comments before the formal review process began.
Councilmembers Beatriz Cerrillo and Kathleen Daly appeared to agree with the speakers with Cerrillo asserting longtime residents are interested and deserve an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal. A public meeting was held Sept. 15 but Cerrillo noted only 10 participants were in attendance, a number she said likely does not accurately represent the number of residents who would be interested in the matter.
“It doesn’t sit well with me. I think another attempt needs to be made. I think genuine dialogue needs to happen. There are residents who have been there for more than 20-30 plus years, and I think they need to be engaged in a conversation,” Cerrillo said. “This is totally going to impact them and much of what I’ve heard is they don’t understand why seven stories.”
Alternatively, council Vice Chair Blair Whitney said the housing is desperately needed and the public will have additional opportunities to weigh in on the project as the county Planning Commission reviews it in the coming weeks and to the Board of Supervisors if the project is denied by commissioners and that decision is appealed by the applicant.
Esser ultimately agreed that the project would be a benefit to the county but also argued that more outreach would need to be done. Esser also said he struggles to not support projects that conform to zoning requirements like the 2949 Edison Way project does. All that’s needed for the project to move forward is a grading permit that would allow the developer to truck out 22,798 cubic yards of sediment.
“I believe the project conforms with our current zoning and it does what I think are good things for the neighborhood. But what I would really like to see is an outreach effort that maximizes communication to the community and lets people know about the Planning Commission hearing,” Esser said.
The council voted 3-2 to recommend the Planning Commission approve the grading permit with Cerrillo and Daly dissenting. They again voted 3-2 to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve a use permit for a new 18,715-square-foot, 69-room hotel at 2567 El Camino Real.
The new structure would replace two existing buildings after combining three adjoining parcels. An empty salon and a restaurant, Mariscos El Sanignacense, are currently located on the site along with three families who live in unpermitted units above the salon.
Existing tenants would be displaced to make way for the new hotel but the applicant, Dazhi Chen with Commons Hotels LLC, said the company has offered to help the residential tenants relocate and would be interested in continuing to work with the restaurant owner.
If approved and built, the hotel would also feature a lounge serving wine and beer and 48 parking spaces within the four-story building.
“You might activate the block. I’m not sure people want to be next to a Target or a Verizon store or a hotel,” Whitney said. “It’s a gamble for the four-story thing is what we’re looking at up and down Middlefield and El Camino. This is what we’re trying to activate.”
