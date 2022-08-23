The vision and mission for a new North Central San Mateo community school are taking form as stakeholders aim to create a dual immersion Spanish program that emphasizes community, equity, diversity and intellectual curiosity.
Pan Ltd., the consulting firm hired by the San Mateo-Foster City School District to help develop plans for a North Central community school, laid out their recommendations for how the district should achieve that goal during a meeting Thursday, Aug. 18.
District officials have planned to create a North Central community school that would cater to the needs of the neighborhood’s families through a dual immersion program with additional support services also located on campus. That would be achieved by swapping facilities between College Park, known for its Mandarin immersion program, and Fiesta Gardens International School, which has a Spanish immersion program about 2 1/2 miles to the south.
North Central has been without a neighborhood school since Turnbull Learning Academy was shut down in the early 2000s and reenvisioned as a magnet school. Since then, North Central students have been assigned to other district schools.
Zeroing in on the new school’s vision and mission, drafted by a partnership between Pan and the district’s School Design Team, Dr. Joaquín Noguera with PAN noted they are linked but not the same. While the vision should speak to what the school community would like the institution to become, the mission should outline how the community will get the school to its vision.
“It’s important to note a school’s vision and mission can exist as wallpaper and unfortunately in many schools it does. However, in high-functioning learning institutions, the vision and mission guide the development of system structures as well as practices that the individuals within those systems, those institutions, use. It should guide day-to-day work,” Noguera said.
When discussing educational programming, a number of outcomes and objectives were also highlighted. Students should be provided with integrated support by professionals with clearly defined roles and intentional and data-based bilingual academic programming and expanded learning opportunities, including after-school programs targeted at families with the most need.
Noguera also detailed how families should be folded into the equation by empowering them to analyze different models for bilingual programming, hiring an intake specialist who would work with each family to determine what needs they and their child may have, providing families with leadership development and establishing team structures so families can feel included and engaged.
Partnering with community-based organizations, particularly those that share the school’s vision and mission, will also be key for establishing robust and intentional programming, Noguera said. The School Design Team could also continue playing an important role, the report noted.
For immediate next steps, Noguera recommended the district establish a hiring committee tasked with recruiting and selecting candidates to fill key positions at the community school who have experience in a dual-language environment and have records of being community-engaged and collaborative leaders.
From there, the hiring committee would take more of an advisory role by assisting the future principal in building out the rest of the staff team. New hires could come from other campuses in the district or outside.
Beyond the North Central campus, Pan also provided the district with six suggested steps for addressing equity across all campuses after conducting a District Equity Review. The priority, they suggested, should be on building up the district’s infrastructure through systems that will create the capacity to better respond to student needs.
“There are pockets within the district, there are systems that some district employees use that are helpful here but they are so inconsistent in their use or they are not shared at other school sites ... that the development isn’t the same all around,” Noguera said. “What I mean here is, some things will need to be created. Other things will need to be expanded.”
The first three Noguera said the district should take on are creating and clear and ambitious vision for educational equity with a focus on different racial, socioeconomic and linguistic needs; equitably allocating human and financial resources across the district; and creating systems for gathering, discussing and distributing data to help achieve greater racial, socioeconomic and linguistic equity.
Those three steps, Noguera said, would better prepare the district to achieve the final three — creating safe, healthy and inclusive school environments; developing meaningful partnerships with the community and families; and providing access to culturally sensitive curricula and practices that will lead to “rich, deeper learning.”
Rather than dive into the report on the spot, Ochoa suggested trustees take time to grapple with the report, allowing the public to also review the documents. Trustees will have a more in-depth discussion during their next meeting.
Meanwhile, Ochoa, in an email, cosigned many of the ideas the PAN team brought forward by also sharing confidence in the ability of stakeholders to develop a school that will accommodate their needs.
“Pan’s recommendations are particularly reflective of the need to have a comprehensive approach to school success. It takes effective leadership, a supportive environment, involved families, teacher collaboration and ambitious instruction to create optimal learning outcomes,” Ochoa said. “Our stakeholders, those who already attend FGIS and those who will be new to the school in NCSM, are capable of serving as engaged leaders who will help propel this school forward.”
