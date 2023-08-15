Editor,
Editor,
Excuse my confusion as South San Francisco receives the state’s coveted (?) prohousing designation.
As Gov. Newsom heaps praise on South San Francisco, just what South San Francisco is he referring to? Is it the people who make the city or the handful of city officials that unilaterally volunteered the city to be a low-income housing dumping ground? To my knowledge, no residents asked to host these projects but as we are governed by a group of “political hobbyists,” who have repeatedly sold the city out from under the residents to the biotech/life science industries, mass housing was likely to follow whether the taxpaying residents support it or not.
Dare I say, it’s politically expedient? We shouldn’t be surprised as we have a councilmember who wants to re-envision South San Francisco in the image of high density housing projects in Hong Kong, Singapore or Vienna and a planning commissioner who wants the city to embrace Turkey’s transportation model. If these individuals don’t like the city the way it is, perhaps they should buy a one-way ticket to these locales they so admire. You would be hard pressed to find wide support from existing residents to trade our quiet bedroom community for a literal “SOUTH SF.”
So, Gov. Newsom, kindly redirect your exploitive praise to the handful of individuals who sold out the existing residents, yet again, the people that DO make South San Francisco a city did not seek a prohousing designation. Curious, “Guvnor,” any of your big donor, benefactor cities receive this designation? Thought so.
Cory David
South San Francisco
