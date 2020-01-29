A proposal to review planning commission approval of the Silicon Valley Harley-Davidson dealership lost on a 3-2 vote Monday by the San Carlos City Council.
Commission approval Jan. 21 included conditions the city said responded to concerns of neighbors about noise at the motorcycle dealership at 835 E. San Carlos Ave. next to the Residence Inn Hotel and the Bayshore Highway.
Mayor Ron Collins said he was on the fence about the council review until hearing what the city did to deal with concerns of residents.
Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said she did not want to undermine the commission, which she trusts.
Councilman Mark Olbert, along with Parmer-Lohan and Mayor Ron Collins, voted against reviewing the commission decision.
Councilman Adam Rak, who with Councilwoman Sarah McDowell voted for the review, said “It’s worth taking a look at.”
“Thursday Night Live,” a monthly event with food and live entertainment at the dealership, was among plans that spurred residents’ concerns at the Jan. 21 meeting.
Dimitri Vandellos, president of the Greater East San Carlos Neighborhood Association, had told planning commissioners that 50 motorcycles leaving the Thursday event at 9 p.m. would disrupt the neighborhood with chain saw-level noise.
“I don’t want children or adults having their ears blown off,” Vandellos said.
Ben Fuller, in an email to planning commissioners, said “I don’t think I ever saw anything so completely out of place for the neighborhood.”
Rich Gargano, owner of the Harley-Davidson dealership, told commissioners, “We’re not here to change the dynamics of the whole community.”
