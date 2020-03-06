Maurice Banks, sentenced to state prison for 12 years to life in a 2010 attack at a Redwood City motel where a woman had rented a room to have a quiet place to study for finals, was found unsuitable Thursday for parole after a hearing in Chino.
The next hearing for Banks, 53, will be in three years, prosecutors said.
In 2010, the woman heard scratching noises at her window as if an intruder were breaking in, got up to run from the room and Banks entered through the window, prosecutors said.
He punched her in the face and strangled her into unconsciousness, but the woman was able to escape and report the attack.
On Aug. 7, 2013, after a six day jury trial and 40 minutes of deliberations, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on charges including felony assault with intent to commit rape during a residential burglary.
