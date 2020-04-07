Floyd Rogan convicted in a 1993 attack on a 77-year-old woman who was at her San Mateo home unloading groceries when Rogan used a baseball bat to strike her in the head, has been denied parole.
The Board of Parole, meeting Friday at Folsom State Prison, denied Rogan another hearing for five years.
The woman, found in a pool of blood, survived the attack.
Rogan denied the crimes at his 1993 trial.
Rogan, who stole the woman’s purse, was found guilty of robbery with great bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and crime against the elderly.
