Police in San Bruno are investigating a Saturday morning drive-by shooting in which a vehicle was struck by gunfire.
Police officers responded at about 7:35 a.m. to the area of Cherry and Jenevein avenues, where the victim reported that he was driving on Jenevein Avenue when an unknown person fired a single gunshot at his vehicle. The rear window was hit. The victim was uninjured.
The investigation has determined thus far that at least one suspect fired at the victim’s vehicle from another moving vehicle.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan.
Detectives with the San Bruno Police Department’s Investigative Services Section are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.
No suspects are in custody as of Saturday evening. Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.
Anyone with any information related to this crime, including any recorded video of the area, are urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
